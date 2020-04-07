My wife Joy and I recently returned early from vacationing in Arizona due to the pandemic. We both felt much more secure in our own community of friends and family. I also felt much more secure returning to a health care system with which I was intimately familiar.
I am very happy to report that we made the right decision. Due to the early actions of our county and state health department (led locally by Mark Larson, MD and Tristen Lamb) and due to rapid activation of KVH, our local hospital and healthcare system (as well as our county’s first responders) were turned to find our local resources prepared, coordinated, following all the state /national guidelines and ready to take excellent care of us.
It is frightening to live during a world-changing epidemic. It is reassuring to know that all prevention measures are being taken. Even if they fail, there is every likelihood that I can get the care I need right here, including emergency room evaluation, intensive care, and ventilator management. Counties all around us are already bursting at the seams with patients and the threat of overwhelmed services and providers is very real. Yet I have found our personnel in Kittitas County to be calmly prepared, professional and as ready as they can be for the surge expected in the next 1-2 weeks. We are extremely fortunate to live where we live in this troubling time.