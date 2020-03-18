Between 2017-2019, our first responders saw a 74% increase in call outs related to mental health and addiction. When they are on such calls, they are not necessarily available to those of us in a medical crisis or injury accident. In the age of COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders will be unimaginably stretched.
We are in a mental health crisis, not just a viral pandemic. Lack of adequate mental health and addiction services has become a visible and prevalent issue in the lives of not just our friends, families, and neighbors but also impacted the ability of our 911 responders, jail staff, and justice system to attend to their regular duties.
Kittitas County has the opportunity to become the 25th county in Washington State to take responsibility and ownership of the needs of its residents by passing a 1/10th of 1% county sales tax to fund additional mental health and addiction services.
The funds generated from this tax are a stepping stone toward managing crises, preserving quality of life, and maintaining the culture that defines our communities. It could also help relieve already strained first responder resources.
Join me in asking our County Commissioners to address needed mental health and substance abuse services before these issues become even more unmanageable during COVID-19. Please pass a 1/10th of 1% County Sales Tax! A vote to support this tax is a vote in support of our community.
Kittitas County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, Ellensburg