Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

The Kittitas County Medical Society is aware of a current news story about an Ellensburg physician who has been writing letters for vaccine and mask medical exemptions. Allegedly, the physician asks no questions about medical conditions, patients are charged a significant fee, and the patient receives an exemption letter signed by the doctor.

The Kittitas County Medical Society (KCMS) is the organization composed of many of your county’s medical providers. The KCMS wants to take this opportunity to express our strong support for COVID-19 vaccination in Kittitas County. The available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and are our best tool for preventing Covid-19 infection. The vaccines are very effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination is especially important with omicron emerging as the dominant variant in the U.S.

Medical reasons for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are very rare. Only a history of a severe allergic reaction from a COVID-19 vaccine, or a history of a severe allergic reaction to a component of the vaccine are reasons to avoid COVID-19 vaccination. There are very few people for whom vaccination is not recommended, and exemptions should be extremely uncommon.

As your medical providers in Kittitas County, it is our sincere hope that our community can unite and effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination, as well as the appropriate use of masks. Let's all work together to help our community come through this difficult time.

John Asriel, M.D.

President, Kittitas County Medical Society, Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.