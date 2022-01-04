Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am writing this note because of the urgent need for environmentally protective, artfully considerate, and economically fitting growth planning in Kittitas County.

The county’s population was listed as 47,935 in the 2020 Census, a growth rate of 17.2% since 2010. Over the previous two decades growth rates were higher, 24.8% in 2000 and 22.6% in 2010. We are now seeing substantive, accelerating demands for development, housing, outdoor recreation, environmental clean-up, and nature conservation, among other things. Historically, counties that have grown like ours, and which are still beautifully conserved, planned big and hard, employing solid, desirable, workable, and well-researched ideas. In contrast, counties that did not often lost economic stability, beauty, and livability. We must plan substantively, or we will end up like the latter.

Below are three important planning questions:

1. How important is population density in different areas of this county, and how must density be planned to preserve the natural beauty of the areas?

2. What types of businesses will sustain the beauty, livability, and economic needs in these areas?

3. What can we do to bring back and/or save ecological, environmental, and beautiful natural settings—the county’s gold—to keep these areas desirable and livable?

Below are three examples of accelerating losses in Kittitas County:

1. In recreational areas, we have lost entry, cleanliness, parking availability, and natural biological and micro-geological entities.

2. We have seen agricultural land usage move toward housing and solar farm growth.

3. We have seen visual beauty tempered by wind generators, natural property destruction, and pollution. (Indeed, electric wind generators do good things; but planning where they stand is critical to preserving the natural beauty of our surroundings! There is middle ground here, economically and artistically!)

Kittitas County is in a critical growth phase; its professional planning office has grown to include dedicated, knowledgeable people. They are now looking hard at statistical analyses and methods of informing and questioning the public about what the county wants and needs. Nevertheless, those professional planners, along with planning commissioners, recognize the urgent need to plan well. We want long term planning that keeps this county beautiful, livable, and economically viable, and we wish to seek much needed public input to make this so. Change is difficult for so many of us, but positive change that keeps areas like Kittitas County beautiful, desirable, and livable is what we must have.

Michael Lundin

Ellensburg

