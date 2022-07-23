Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

My husband and I grew up in Orange County, California in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, when it still had expanses of orange and avocado groves, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral. What does that have to do with Kittitas County? Like the song says, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” The positive rural attributes of our fair county are not gone yet. They’re an untapped asset that could boost our local economy.

Recommended for you