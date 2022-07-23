...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Letter: Kittitas County would benefit from bicycle tourism
My husband and I grew up in Orange County, California in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, when it still had expanses of orange and avocado groves, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral. What does that have to do with Kittitas County? Like the song says, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” The positive rural attributes of our fair county are not gone yet. They’re an untapped asset that could boost our local economy.
In many ways, at that time, OC was an idyllic place to live. You could be at the beach in a half hour or the mountains in an hour. There were trails and theme parks. The weather was pretty mild. It was so idyllic that 3.175 million people now live in this 948 square mile county. That’s approximately half the population of the state of Washington in an area less than half the size of Kittitas County. That’s crowded! 3,175,000 is a four-and-a-half-fold increase from the population of 1960. There are about 20 acres of orange groves left and they are in parks for historical purposes. They took all the trees and put them in a tree museum, and they charged the people a dollar and a half to see them.
We are some of the people who preferred it the old way. We longed to live where it was rural again so we could give the horse more room to stretch her legs and enjoy rural views. We would take Bike Vermont vacations to satisfy our craving to be immersed in nature and farmland. Drivers in Vermont were very courteous to bicyclists, perhaps because they recognized the income it brought to their state.
I think that Kittitas County could also benefit from a bike touring vacation company. We have amazing historic barns and vistas that some city dwellers are starved for. There are many who would pay hundreds to thousands of dollars to spend 1 to 5 days exploring the countryside. Touring companies are not created equal. I suggest that anyone who thinks they would be good at running a business like this take a vacation with Bike Vermont and model things after them. Have constant support through guides, repairs and van, access to good food and shelter, maps, etc. Combination biking/hiking/rafting/horseback riding/star watching/farm tours would be nice too. Why not? Ooh bop bop bop.