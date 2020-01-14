Kittitas School District voters:
The bond election to fund the proposed Kittitas School District additions, replacement, and repairs comes to a vote Tuesday, Feb. 11. Projects include replacement of Primary Building with a new addition to existing Immediate Building, a new Maintenance and Transportation Building and needed repairs and improvements to other campus buildings and infrastructure.
The proposed plan has been developed, reviewed and scrutinized over time by professional planners, engineers, and our local facilities committee. It is good when our friends and neighbors are involved in this process so that local needs and wishes are fully discussed. This proposal wasn’t put before us until all aspects and alternatives were considered and addressed.
In addition, the current bond interest rates are historically low. The proposed bond is projected to result in an increased levy of only 16 cents for each $1,000 of assessed value of the current bond to be retired in 2021. While not the first or foremost criteria in this matter, these low rates will result in substantial savings over the life of the bond.
While few enjoy paying more taxes, I view this as a wise and timely investment in our children’s and community’s future. I encourage the voters of the district to mail in their ballots on or before Feb. 11 and support this bond issue.
president, Kittitas Public Schools Foundation