Kittitas School District Voters:
As a “local” who is a multi-generational alumnus of Kittitas School District, I know firsthand the quality of education Kittitas offers as well as the caliber of educators who choose to teach in the district. The above is only a few reasons I am in support of passing the bond described in detail below.
The bond election to fund proposed Kittitas School District replacements, repairs and upgrades is on the February 11th ballot. Your mail-in ballots should be delivered to you by the week of January 20th. Projects to be funded are replacing the primary building with a new addition to the existing intermediate building. All elementary students will then be in one school. Other projects are replacing the transportation/maintenance building, repairing the Jimmy Johnson Gym roof and some other upgrades in facilities.
The proposed plan keeps our facilities in good working order, improves safety and security, creates quality classrooms for students and preserves the Jimmy Johnson Memorial Gym. The proposed projects were reviewed and developed by community members, professional planners, engineers and school district personnel. This is a good time to run a bond election since the current bond will retire in 2021. The new bond will be just a 16 cent per $1,000 of assessed property value increase over the current bond. Total cost of the bond will be $13.2 million.
Like you, I have pride in our community and schools and support the upgrade of our school district facilities with this proposed bond. Our children are our future.