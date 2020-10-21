I am writing to encourage voters to consider Kristin Ashley for District 1 County Commissioner. I believe Ashley is the best candidate for the job because she has the character, skills, and vision to lead our county in a time a change.
Kristin Ashley is an Ellensburg native who is dedicated to preserving our agricultural economy while bringing new economic opportunities to our area through smart growth planning, and by fostering a sustainable recreation economy. She is well versed on public lands issues affecting our community, such as wildland fire, fish and wildlife management, floods, forest health, tourism, and water supplies, and how activities on our public lands directly impact our community.
Ashley’s experience in the power sector demonstrates her knowledge of the regulatory framework around power production and delivery to end users, the agencies governing the power sector, and an understanding of the complexities around land use and renewable energy projects. She holds a degree from CWU, and as her former teacher, I can attest to the technical skills Ashley brings to the table that are necessary for sound decision-making: the ability to research issues thoroughly and synthesize and think critically on complex issues. Commissioners also need to be effective communicators and play well with others.
Ashley is first and foremost a compassionate and intent listener, weighs issues, facilitates intelligent debate, writes well, and is an adept public speaker. I have no doubt she will come prepared to the public forum because she always did her homework! I am impressed by the passion and courage Ashley has demonstrated going into this campaign. She is a proud Army Veteran and maybe that is why she approaches challenges with grit, determination, and courage. Her message is about unity, which starts by knowing your neighbor's name and having a conversation — which a place we can all start from to build collaboration and find solutions.