Over the last several months I have had the opportunity to meet with Kristin Ashley to discuss local issues as they pertain to her run for county commissioner. I have been impressed by her willingness to listen, give her viewpoints, and make an informed stance on the issues I am passionate about in our area.
One area I work in locally is in the arena of mental health and substance use disorders. This is a topic she is onboard for doing what we can as a county to help citizens. She believes, as do I, that our county will benefit greatly from supporting efforts to help citizens who have issues in the area. I have found Kristen to be someone who I believe would work well with others within the board of commissioners and with staff at the county.
Our county commissioners need to have the ability to be leaders in a way that allows for collaboration within the county commissioners office, and, while working with the many other departments that makes up our county. Kristen has proven to me she could do this well.
Over the last four years we have seen how not working together in the county commissioners office and within other departments at the county proves to hurt everyone involved. We need our county commissioners to work together. It doesn’t mean they have to always agree, but, it does mean they should treat each other with mutual respect in all scenarios.
I believe it is time for a change for this position and Kristin is the right person to bring about positive change. Vote for Kristen Ashley for county commissioner.