(The following letter was sent to all KVH employees)
The Kittitas Valley Healthcare Board of Commissioners wants to thank each of you for your continued, exceptional work. We recognize the strain of these unique times and appreciate what you are doing to care for our community.
The purpose of this letter is twofold:
First, we want to you to know that we see you and the tremendous ownership and dedication you've shown in response to COVID-19. KVH staff have leaned in with their skills and hearts and it is noticed, appreciated, and admired.
With cancellations and closures impacting us in very real ways, we share your concerns and questions about issues such as leave, pay, and childcare. We take those concerns and your well-being seriously, and we are working closely with your Senior Leaders to implement temporary measures to ease these impacts.
We ask for your trust and patience as together we find a way to ease the financial and situational strains on staff.
Second, we realize that there have been many changes at KVH in the last year and a half, increasing access to primary care, welcoming new providers and staff, launching new clinics and service lines – and that’s just for starters. Each of these changes has been meticulously handled by staff. The result is a KVH system which is able to meet the unique needs of our growing community.
As your commissioners, we may not be able to directly assist you in taking care of our patients. What we can do is commit to taking care of you.
Outstanding job, everyone.
We have no doubt that, as Team KVH, we’ve got this.
President, KVH Board of Commissioners (Erica Libenow, Vice-President, Matt Altman, Secretary, Jon Ward and Terry Clark), Ellensburg