To the Editor:

My name is Erica Libenow, Vice-President of Hospital District 1 Board of Commissioners, and I am running for re-election. When I was elected to serve as your commissioner in 2015, I promised you integrity, accountability, and fresh ideas. As promised, I have led in this way and will continue to do so.

Kittitas Valley Healthcare has improved and grown tremendously during my first term. The Board hired a new CEO who has skillfully managed the organization. Our strategic plan is reflected in our daily work and in our growth. Identifying the community’s needs, we added many new services such as pediatrics, workplace health, dermatology, wound care, vascular surgery, cardiology, outpatient pharmacy, ears nose and throat, and more. KVH’s finances are strong, allowing us to expand and provide a range of exceptional services right here in Kittitas County. Improved access, in turn, reinforces our strong financial position, allowing KVH to remain independent. Though the Board has seen KVH accomplish a great deal, we remain driven to achieve even more.

As a nurse for a local school district, I bring a familiarity with health care from the provider perspective that is valued by the Board. I am eager for a second term so that I may continue to apply my background, dedication, and enthusiasm for the benefit of KVH, staff, and the community. I am proud of our fantastic team of 650+ individuals who are dedicated to caring for fellow community members. I am proud of KVH.

You trusted me and elected me to serve in 2015. I have kept my promises and worked hard for our hospital district and our community. I am asking for your vote for Kittitas County Public Hospital District 1, position 3.

Erica Libenow

Ellensburg

