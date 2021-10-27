Letter: KVH commissioner says she's kept promises while in office Erica Libenow Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:My name is Erica Libenow, Vice-President of Hospital District 1 Board of Commissioners, and I am running for re-election. When I was elected to serve as your commissioner in 2015, I promised you integrity, accountability, and fresh ideas. As promised, I have led in this way and will continue to do so.Kittitas Valley Healthcare has improved and grown tremendously during my first term. The Board hired a new CEO who has skillfully managed the organization. Our strategic plan is reflected in our daily work and in our growth. Identifying the community’s needs, we added many new services such as pediatrics, workplace health, dermatology, wound care, vascular surgery, cardiology, outpatient pharmacy, ears nose and throat, and more. KVH’s finances are strong, allowing us to expand and provide a range of exceptional services right here in Kittitas County. Improved access, in turn, reinforces our strong financial position, allowing KVH to remain independent. Though the Board has seen KVH accomplish a great deal, we remain driven to achieve even more.As a nurse for a local school district, I bring a familiarity with health care from the provider perspective that is valued by the Board. I am eager for a second term so that I may continue to apply my background, dedication, and enthusiasm for the benefit of KVH, staff, and the community. I am proud of our fantastic team of 650+ individuals who are dedicated to caring for fellow community members. I am proud of KVH. You trusted me and elected me to serve in 2015. I have kept my promises and worked hard for our hospital district and our community. I am asking for your vote for Kittitas County Public Hospital District 1, position 3.Erica LibenowEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter