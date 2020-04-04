BBQs and backyard gatherings this summer are going to be interesting. Everyone will have an opinion about this time of canceled commencements, social distancing and staying at home. This time of daily briefings from epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, some very smart people who have been invisible until now. This summer, while we are grilling burgers with friends and family, we will be doing a lot of second guessing. Some of you may be second guessing the actions and preparations of Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
I hope people are complaining that KVH over prepared. After all, we’ve spent weeks and thousands of dollars to triple our inpatient capacity. Walls have sprung up to separate infectious patients from others. We’ve canceled millions of dollars worth of surgeries to preserve PPE and, incidentally, we all know what PPE is now. We closed the hospital to visitors and popped up a COVID testing clinic. We learned how to triage Emergency patients in a tent and doubled our ventilator capacity from six to 12. People who could have been furloughed, instead stayed on duty to refresh critical care skills, cross train to other departments and drill scenarios we hope to avoid.
Your team at KVH knows that hope is not a strategy. It is not our job to predict or second guess the experts. It is our job to prepare. We are the only hospital in Kittitas County and we are doing all we can to be ready to care for our communities. We will leverage every skill, every space, tool and partnership to be ready. We are not weighing the risk of over preparing. We are not waiting.
This summer, some people may be angry that the economy was battered and businesses closed because of a surge that never happened; a crisis that fizzled. That doesn’t mean the experts were wrong. It means the experts were right and extraordinary measures worked. We’ll never be able to quantify the number of lives saved so some people will second guess. Some people will say KVH wasted money with all our surge planning.
This summer I plan to help KVH get back to normal. I will be spending my money here in Kittitas County to help rebuild our small businesses and I am absolutely ready to be criticized for over preparing.
As we say at KVH, "We’ve got this."
Chief Executive Officer, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Ellensburg