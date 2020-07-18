I will be voting for Laura Osiadacz to retain her seat as Kittitas County Commissioner. As a resident of Easton I appreciate Laura’s dedication to all to the communities in Kittitas County. Often small communities such as Easton do not receive the attention they deserve. I have never felt this way while Laura has been our representative as county commissioner. Whenever I need to talk to our district commissioner, Laura is always quick to respond and listens to our concerns.
One specific area Laura has addressed to better the lives for the citizens of Easton is addressing the traffic issues that occur during winter closures on I-90 as well as high volumes and blockages in summer time and holiday traffic. She has spent the time to truly understand the safety challenges and has not shied away from conversations with the state of Washington to find solutions.
Laura initiated the development of the Upper Kittitas County Traffic committee to address this and other traffic challenges. Laura has dedicated her time and county resources to assist in finding solutions for us. Never can I remember a commissioner that has put together specialized committees to address the unique problems we face in our community.
I hope you will join me and vote to retain Laura Osiadacz. She is a leader who works hard, does her research, and ensures there is equity in resources.