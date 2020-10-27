I am writing this letter to encourage the people of Kittitas County to vote for Laura Osiadacz in the November election for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2.
Laura knows us and values the community and people she serves. I have gotten to know Laura well through our mutual passion for the historic cemeteries and the history which makes Kittitas County what it is today.
Laura and her husband, Skye Osiadacz, maintain and manage the Saint Barbara’s Croatian Cemetery in Roslyn. She is also a board member of the Roslyn/Ronald/Cle Elum Heritage Club. Laura and her family are a blessing to our community as they are the next generation to continue to preserve many of the traditions the original coal miner families started years ago.
May 10, 2017 was the 125th anniversary of the worst mining disaster in Washington State history killing 45 coal miners. Laura developed and the Board of County Commissioners approved a proclamation naming this day as Coal Miner Remembrance Day. One of the most touching moments was when she read the names of all 45 men who died at the ceremony.
It is moments such as this and the connection to the people which makes Laura such a special and valuable representative for us. She cares about us, the history, and our future. Please join me to keep Laura Osiadacz working for us as our county representative.