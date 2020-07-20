Vote for Laura Osiadacz to retain her seat as Kittitas County Commissioner. A vote for Laura is a vote that will ensure we have a leader that has taken the time to really get to know the people in the community she serves.
Service is nothing new to Mrs. Osiadacz. Prior to becoming Kittitas County Commissioner in 2016 Laura served the city of Roslyn as a councilmember for five years. She continues to serve her community as a volunteer firefighter. This is something she has done for the past 12 years, and continues to do so earning her red card as a wildland firefighter. In addition to this, Laura is a current board member for the Roslyn, Ronald, Cle Elum Heritage Club. This club is dedicated to honoring the many diverse cultures who originally planted their roots in our community, each in pursuit of their piece of the American dream.
As a councilmember and member of a multi-generational family from the upper county, I strongly believe we need to retain Laura Osiadacz as Kittitas County Commissioner. She has proven she has the relationships, knowledge, and experience to lead Kittitas County in a way that provides for a healthy community and economy while respecting the heritage and traditions which make our community so unique.