Laura Osiadacz has proven to be a leader that puts her community first. As mayor for the city of Roslyn, I have personally witnessed her dedication to the community. Serving the people of Kittitas County is not just a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job for Laura Osiadacz. She goes above and beyond to ensure we are well represented.
I first really got to see Laura in action during the Jolly Mountain Fire. She endured many late nights and early mornings working on our behalf to ensure she took care of us during this emergency. I watched her make tough decisions during this time. There was a period of about a week during the height of the emergency she packed her children up to live with her parents to ensure her children were safe, while allowing her to work 24/7 as a leader for our community.
I would be remiss if I did not mention that during this time Laura not only led us as a Commissioner, but also worked to protect the structures of Roslyn as a volunteer firefighter. Laura is a leader that has a sense of calm and the ability to lead with a level head during times of crisis. I was grateful to have Laura as a leader during the Jolly Mountain Fire, and I am grateful for her leadership today as we work through COVID-19.
Let’s keep a leader in office that has the dedication and grace to lead us through times of emergency. Let’s keep a leader that has the ability to build relationships while bringing people together. Laura is a leader that represents everyone in Kittitas County. Vote to keep Laura Osiadacz working for us!