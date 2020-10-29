After working on Laura Osiadacz’s campaign in 2016 I have been paying close attention to her work as our County Commissioner. I wanted to see if she followed through on her campaign assurances and if she was suited to the political aspects of an elected official at this level. I believed in her then and after these last four years, I am completely satisfied and more than happy with her representation.
Laura has worked to help constituents from all corners of her district and has developed working relationships with city, other county and state officials which all help benefit Kittitas County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a terrible wrench in our lives these past months and Laura has dealt with the same issues as everyone else including self quarantining, home schooling her son and having to work from home a great deal of the time. She also volunteers with the Roslyn Fire Department and has been facing the same risks as all our first responders. All while trying and managing to maintain a level of government we expect and demand.
I am proud to be part of her campaign again this election because of Laura’s accomplishments and abilities and look forward to the next four years with her continued guidance for Kittitas County.