I have known Laura Osiadacz during her time as a county commissioner as a citizen, and, through my work in the community as a member of the Kittitas County Mental Health and Recovery board. I am an informed citizen and believe it important to analyze a candidate not just on party affiliation. I have voted for both, Democrats and Republicans in my time as a voter. Laura, in my view, is a candidate for all voters, regardless of party affiliation.
When I have sat down to talk with her about issues facing our county she takes the time to listen to concerns in a thoughtful manner. She asks questions to clarify information she hears, and, to inform her decision making. I have never felt that she would make a decision to appease a political party, but, more so to make the best decision given the topic at hand. In recent months, given the amount of change we have all been through, when many citizens have been unhappy with our county commissioners, I witnessed Laura in a situation that spoke to her strong character as not just a county commissioner, but, as a person.
She was being confronted with question after question in a public setting in what I would describe as a volatile scenario. During this time, she never once raised her voice or argued with people who were peppering her with questions and making accusations about Laura’s past behavior. Laura, in the face of this situation, remained calm, answered the questions, and stood her ground. I found this to be a testament to a strong leader in the face of massive adversity. While this was just one instance of her ability to be a strong leader, I know there have been many other times this has taken place.
Laura has proven her ability to put the interests of all citizens in her mind when making decisions. I know she will continue to do this when we re-elect her to her seat on the board of county commissioners. I strongly endorse Laura to represent out county’s best interests for the next four years. Vote for Laura Osiadacz for county commissioner.