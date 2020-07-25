I am voting to retain Laura Osiadacz as Kittitas County Commissioner for District 2. Now more than ever it is important to have a leader in office that has integrity, works hard, and truly cares about the people she serves.
In the past four years Laura has done a lot to bring transparency to county government. I greatly appreciate her leading the effort to live-stream and record commissioner meetings. This gives me the opportunity to stay informed on my schedule. In addition to this, Laura also changed the way the Commissioner’s office distributes information to the public. She went to social media to develop a Board of County Commissioners Facebook page. When created, this was only the second Board of County Commissioners page in the state of Washington. It is refreshing to have a representative who goes above and beyond what other counties are doing to ensure she is reaching a broad audience.
Laura has helped build homes in our community as a volunteer through Habitat for Humanity and supported Sterling Court, which will put an additional 49 units of affordable housing in Kittitas County. Kittitas County provided a total of $500,000 using Homelessness and Affordable Housing Funds.
As a busy mom and active community member, I am asking you to join me in voting to retain Laura Osiadacz as Kittitas County Commissioner. A vote for Laura is a vote for someone that has proven she will work hard and listen to the community she serves.