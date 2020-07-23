Just a quick reminder to all the citizens of Kittitas County to get out to vote in the upcoming election. I urge you to vote to retain Laura Osiadacz as County Commissioner, District No. 2, GOP.
I have known Laura for several years, both as a friend and our County Commissioner. I have always been impressed by her openness, honesty, wiliness to listen to both sides of a discussion, her integrity, intelligence, experience, and her hard working nature.
But most of all, it is her compassionate and caring values that make her the commissioner of choice for Kittitas County. She truly cares about the citizens of Kittitas County and will do whatever it takes to address the issues that come to her attention. Again, I urge you to vote to retain Laura Osiadacz as our County Commissioner, District No. 2.
Staff Pharmacist, Formerly Cavallini’s Pharmacy, South Cle Elum