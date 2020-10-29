I am writing in support of Laura Osiadacz in her campaign to retain her seat as Kittitas County Commissioner for District #2. Grant County and Kittitas County have many issues we collaborate on. Not only do we share a physical boundary, have the major east to west corridor running through and connecting our counties, but we both depend heavily on agriculture and advocate for rural communities.
I first met Laura in Olympia while we were both serving our counties and the Washington State Association of Counties advocating for issues that affect us at the State level. One of the issues we have been fighting for is local control and reducing unfunded mandates. I have been impressed with Commissioner Osiadacz’s leadership and ability to bring people together. Not long after we saw directives coming from the state of Washington imposed on rural counties she brought us all together to ensure we could speak as a collective group to create a larger impact when addressing the governor’s office. We have since met as a collective group to discuss issues that are concerning counties and local control, which allows us to be stronger in a united message. Early on we delivered a letter to the Governor signed on by 19 of the 39 counties.
It is clear to me Laura Osiadacz is a Commissioner who puts the people first, listens to diverse opinions, and does her research prior to making decisions. I hope you will join me in supporting Laura in her re-election.
Grant County Commissioner