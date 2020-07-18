I hope the voters of Kittitas County will join me in supporting Laura Osiadacz to continue the great work she is doing as our Kittitas County Commissioner for District 2. Laura has the experience and personal skills needed to represent us not only on the local level, but on the state and federal level as well.
I first met Laura through her work for the Roslyn Fire Department and especially through the Jolly Mountain Fire where it became clear that Laura was committed to doing whatever it takes to fulfill her responsibilities and advocate for the county. The Jolly Mountain Fire was really a turning point for many of us in the Upper County and we came to realize that our future, as it relates to fire risk, is really in our hands.
Commissioner Osiadacz is at the helm of that turning point. In the fall of 2017, as Jolly Mountain continued to burn, Laura worked a controlled burn above Roslyn. She has since obtained her “red card” certification as a Type 2 Wildland Firefighter and maintained that certification to this day. Laura is active in the Kittitas County Fire Adapted Communities Coalition and has been very supportive of efforts on all fronts to bring resources and expertise to the county.
In conversation I find Laura to be a common sense Republican who understands important issues and shares the Teddy Roosevelt approach to conservation. Laura cares about our rural heritage and the values that shape the county. At the same time she is smart enough to see that change is coming and is, I think, the best person to navigate that change in a way that is mindful of our history and the citizens of the county.