I ask the people of Kittitas County to join me in supporting Laura Osiadacz by voting to retain her as Kittitas County Commissioner for District 2. Laura has the experience needed to ensure we are being represented not only on the local level, but advocating for us on the state and federal level as well.
I first met Laura while we were seatmates on the Roslyn City Council. What I admired about Laura then as I do today is that she has the ability to give her opinion and advocate for what she believes is right, but does so respectfully while valuing the opinions of others.
As a council member for the city of Roslyn, I genuinely appreciate Laura addressing equity concerns for small organizations and nonprofits through the establishment of Microgrants for Lodging Tax Funds.
Laura is the type of leader we need to get us through difficult times. She puts the community above herself, while following her strong moral compass. Laura listens to the people, values our heritage, and works diligently to ensure we have the resources we need to be successful as we move into the future.