I am writing this letter in support of Laura Osiadacz’s re-election for County Commissioner.
I have worked with Laura on issues surrounding public health, mental health, emergency medical services and wildfire. Laura takes the time to listen and insure she understands the issue before she makes a decision. That is a quality lacking in many politicians, the ability to listen first.
Laura is passionate about our county and represents us in all matters.
I have worked my entire career in city and county government and have worked with and for many elected officials. Laura does not pretend to know what she hasn’t learned and I have witnessed her change her position from what she believes to what she believes to be best for the county. I have never once witnessed her act in a manner that puts her interests above those of the county.
It is easy to lose focus and forget that when we elect someone, it is never about one issue. Please join me in re-electing Laura Osiadacz.