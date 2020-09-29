To the Editor:
To recent pleas that Black Lives Matter, one response has been a firm call for law and order.
This call is common when protesters say change is needed. Whenever protests attract bad actors who commit violent crimes, authorities have a reason to change the subject and ignore the reason for the protests.
And there’s another read for the call. Herbert Marcuse, a political philosopher, observed: “Law and order are everywhere the law and order which protects the established hierarchy.”
In other words, “law and order” is a call to empower those already in power. It works on both the local and national levels.
In Kittitas County we have a nice, mostly white community where people of color tend to live in the margins, and many people like it that way. For example, something as simple as painting Black Lives Matter on a street in front of city hall recently upset so many locals that the plan was scrapped.
Other communities are having serious discussions and making changes to improve the transparency and accountability of those who enforce and administer the laws. But not here. Apparently our version of law and order is working just fine for the powers that be and nothing needs to change.
Yet people of color here and throughout our country continue to say, based on personal experience, that our legal system perpetuates unequal treatment for people like them. The latest example is the determination that police officers in Louisville, Kentucky were within their legal rights when, under the circumstances, they killed a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in her apartment.
More than a century ago Honore de Balzac observed: “Laws are spider webs through which big flies pass and the little ones get caught.”
The biggest fly of all certainly likes our legal system. No wonder he is shouting “law and order” as he seeks re-election.
Speaking of whom, by the way, when you vote this year please consider the following: Food me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
David Lygre
Ellensburg