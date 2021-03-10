Left-wing government control is underway
No matter how you voted, no matter what you say, something evil has invaded our nation, and our lives are never going to be the same.
Left-wing politicians have created a smoke screen, a diversion from their actual agenda a goal one political party in the United States, resulting in totalitarian power and control. That is leading to more government despotism and dependency called Socialism.
A simple real-life example of governmental control is when there was no toilet paper shortage or actual problem with toilet paper supply at the beginning of COVID. The people (through collective anxiety) thought there was, bought up all the toilet paper and created a shortage of supply.
This is what’s called a self-fulfilling prophecy. You think something is real (when it’s not) so much that either the problem actually becomes real, or the consequences become real in their effects.
Another example, is keeping the American people in a constant state of fear by manipulating the people to see how much they can be controlled and the duration of domination before they revolt, that is called Psychological Warfare (Psy Ops).
Note President Biden’s executive order to release illegal immigrants (many with COVID) to various locations in the United States, but you must follow the state governors COVID controlling mandates.
What next? The writing is on the wall, there will be a spike in the COVID virus and the country may face another shutdown.
We are clearly living in an upside-down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good.
Les (Goochiish) Wolfsfather Peratrovich