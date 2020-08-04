Although a latecomer to the conversation about the City Council’s decision to paint on public property Black Lives Matter, I wish to say a few words about our legacy of white supremacy.
Of course, all lives matter, but it goes without saying that white lives matter. It does not go without saying that Black lives matter. Some people, especially in law enforcement think that Black lives are expendable, as evidenced by the number of unnecessary police killings of African Americans recently brought to light.
Slavery was the worst example of the application of white supremacy. Legal slavery was ended by the Civil War and the Thirteenth Amendment, but white supremacy lived on. A majority of northerners came to oppose slavery, but they did not support racial equality. Racial discrimination continued in the post-Civil War North, while the post-Civil War South was enacting into law a harsh system of segregation, enforced by state tolerated terror — lynching.
Much of the system of legal discrimination and segregation was dismantled by the civil rights movement of the 1960s, but white supremacy has lived on, as manifested by demonstrations by white supremacists directed at Black people and also by statements that to make America great, we must make it white again, which it never was. What these white supremacists really mean is let’s return to a time when white supremacy was virtually ignored outside communities of color.
The Council’s decision has been objected to on the grounds that it is divisive. Note that the division is among white people, between those who believe that the killing of black people is a special problem deserving special attention and those who believe it is not a special problem, any more than the killing of white people is. The latter position flies in the face of the evidence. The wanton killing of Black people by police, white vigilantes, and white supremacists, something not happening on the same scale to white people, evidences that this is a special problem requiring special attention.
I applaud the Ellensburg City Council for their decision to make prominent Black Lives Matter, because it reminds all of us to look inward to determine whether and to what extent our legacy of white supremacy has affected our attitudes and actions.