Ours is not the United States of America I saw as a boy during our bicentennial.
This country is going to run itself out without better care.
Sit up in that chair and pay attention!
What kind of mediocrity are we struggling for here?
Folks on the right say they’re not as bad as those on the left.
The left says the same about the right.
The conversation revolves around who is worse or better.
America’s recent achievement flying a helicopter on Mars did not happen without left and right including immigrants and non-white folks.
We could destroy our planet to colonize Mars.
Like we could leave our poor diplomacy on Earth.
That’s almost funnier than it is sad.
Observe another and announce how wrong they are doing as you are.
What ever happened to striving to be the best we can be ourselves?
Bring those ideas to the surface and share them!
Raise the actual quality of human life.
Freedom can’t exist without equality.
Liberty needs the protection of justice.
Mammals really like around 21% oxygen.
Stop telling me what is wrong.
I taste, see, hear, feel and touch about average.
I know many things are wrong.
Lies are being protected by free speech laws.
Social media and “news” have no obligation to truth.
Vehicle emissions are used to express denial of global warming.
Denial is the first stage of grief:
We are losing so much, gently lulled into …
Please grieve and get through angry. Let U.S. move on to bargaining.
We can be so much better than this version of America.