As do many people at particular times in history when there is unrest, worry, change and doubt, I feel our society is at a crossroads and, as my husband says, “The only way out is through.” Most people who are interested in moving our society forward would agree that it’s not important to identify who’s right and who’s wrong but to be clear and reasonable at a time when clarity is not being valued because reason is being obscured. Our enemies are not each other but misunderstanding, fear, and violence with violence seeming to be the way many are responding to the state of our world.
I began writing this letter a whole different way. I wrote about violence and its impact on our society and the minimal amounts of ways it seemed we had to promote peace.
Before finalizing, I read it to some friends and family members for input. And they agreed with me some but also disagreed and had other thoughts around the necessity of fighting and questioned my need to even put these views to paper when things are evolving and changing because the next week, I would probably just have to write something else. I began to feel that maybe these discussions were making this whole process unnecessary.
But then I realized these discussions created the actual situation I wanted to describe, for the point of any good communication is discourse. In talking, I was able to hold my viewpoint but also take in theirs. Did that immediately change my point of view? No. Did it make me think? Yes. So, if “the only way out is through” we need to have true discourse around the troubling issues of our time. Will others ideas/beliefs/points of view immediately change how we see things? Probably not. But it will allow us to see both sides of any given story and expand our thoughts. It’s what we do in a democracy and opposition is expected. Living in a democracy doesn’t mean we are all expected to see things the same way. It means that we can use the tool of civil discourse to work to a reasonable outcome. The interaction between people needs to produce a better circumstance in order for it to be worthwhile. We need to create productive and reasonable communication.
Reason is democracy’s vanguard. Let’s return to that.