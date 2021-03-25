Sorry, I lived in Indiana under Pence. His secretary of state was charged with voter fraud and he managed to keep him from getting indicted. He undercut the elected superintendent of schools, bringing in charter schools that performed no better than public schools though school heads took $300k salaries at the expense of local schools and teachers. His supermajority legislature (GOP) put in a needle exchange ban.
A poor rural town, Austin, Indiana ended up having an HIV outbreak that ran out of control. It finally took the CDC to come in and enforce a needle exchange and other measures to deal with it. He passed a religious freedom act for the evangelicals which had to be rescinded due to a national and corporate outcry. He gave the prior governor, Mitch Daniels a cushy job at Purdue he was not qualified for. Had a lousy environmental record, and pretty much with the rest of the GOP helped his cronies evade the law.
The letter wasn't vile at all. In fact, it missed a lot of what made talk show host Pence a lousy politician. Too bad the 500,000 dead Americans from COVID can't write a letter to the Record.