The letter suggesting Jesus was gay or bisexual was blasphemous. It showed a lack of understanding of the Scriptures and God’s nature.
Why is God no longer treated as the extremely Holy Being that He is? Sex seems to be ruling the day so much so that we twist the image of God and the meaning of Scripture to serve sex. In my lifetime attitudes towards sex have changed to entitlement no matter the consequences. Somehow our identity is for many now about sex rather than our character traits, values and loyalties.
Jesus was fully human. He was born of a human mother and experienced what we do. But Jesus was not like the rest of humanity. He gave up none of his divine attributes at the incarnation. Unlike humans, he could calm the sea, replicate food, and heal the masses. The way I see it, Jesus took on an avatar of a human body but still had all the power and Holiness (non-sinful nature, extreme lovingkindness, goodness, wisdom, and more) of God. Jesus told us his thoughts are not our thoughts, they are higher. Jesus was not preoccupied with the thoughts of a typical man. He is so much smarter and better than us that we can’t even fathom it.
Jesus never sinned. He kept every law of the Old Testament in the Spirit his Father gave them. The Old Testament said extramarital and homosexual relations were a sin. As Jesus never married, he would have had to abstain from sex to keep the law. I have to think the idea is abhorrent to Jesus as humans are like children to him.
Jesus’ marriage to the church won’t be a sexual relationship. Earthly marriage was to be a copy of the authentic committed relationship Christ has to his people, but according to John Piper, “sin has so confused the metaphor as to make it unintelligible.” A good husband should provide love, leadership, loyalty, deep permanent commitment, provision and protection. Unlike a human husband, Jesus is perfect. He is the only one worthy of being our Lord. In Revelation 4:9-11 when the elders bow before God and remove their crowns, to me that is an example of what we should all do. If the crown represents authority, then we should hand the authority God gave us (our free will) back to him continually. That’s the difference between earth and heaven.