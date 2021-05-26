I’d like to offer some clarifications in response to Meghan Anderson’s May 22 letter. Our Congressional delegation invited communities to suggest needed infrastructure projects for funding. Two projects proposed by the city of Ellensburg include: 1) equipment to clean and make useable waste methane produced during sewage treatment ($1,050,000); 2) replacing aging aeration equipment ($14,500,000). Ms. Anderson presents the projects together, but they are independent. Both are needed improvements and will save Ellensburg ratepayers money if funded by the federal government.
Ms. Anderson suggests the methane cleaning project is being used as an excuse to expand the gas system. The small amount of methane at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) is already produced, and more will be produced as our population grows. It is currently used at the plant with the extra burned off (because allowing methane to escape into the atmosphere is worse for the climate than CO2, which is the byproduct of burning methane). The gas requires “scrubbing” to allow injection into the pipeline to make it useable in the marketplace. The same amount of carbon dioxide is burned whether we do the project or not. The WWTP methane, called Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) because it is made from carbon recently taken up by plants, is considered “net zero” compared to fossil natural gas which is made from plants that took up carbon millennia ago (stored carbon). To the extent we can replace fracked fossil gas with RNG, it is a win for the climate.
Ms. Anderson gets the project cost wrong, using the cost for the aerator project for the RNG project. For a total cost of $1,050,000, including a local match of $210,000, Ellensburg can utilize a waste product, potentially selling it to make $75,000 to $250,000 per year in revenue for the WWTP. Payback time on the project could be one year locally, and just over 4 years for the whole package. Future revenue will be used for needed WWTP improvements, reducing the amount needed from ratepayers — a win for utility customers.
I do agree with Ms. Anderson that if we are to meet State, Federal and worldwide goals for carbon reduction, we need to discuss the city’s role in that effort and have a plan. As she asserts, these are complex issues. At the very least, we should start the discussion with accurate information.
Ellensburg City Councilmember, Ellensburg