To the Editor:
I write in response to Chelsea Smith’s letter dated Jan. 29, which was filled with factual inaccuracies, misguided policy suggestions, baseless fearmongering, and an utter lack of compassion.
Ms. Smith claims, without evidence, that Ellensburg residents are “taking advantage of the system.” It’s unclear where she draws that conclusion from. Seventy-seven percent of homeless persons in America are transitionally homeless — their homelessness lasts less than one year. They are not taking advantage of the system. They’ve temporarily fallen on hard times. Unlike more privileged members of the community, they lack family and friends to help them. Ironically, Ms. Smith actually advances the argument for greater governmental involvement. If private landlords are really refusing to rent to HopeSource clients — which is discriminatory — that proves the need for more city involvement and affordable housing.
Forty percent of all homeless persons are veterans. Twenty percent of them are kids. Twenty-five percent of them suffer from mental illness. Another 38% struggle with addiction. Thirteen-thousand die across the country every year. These are the people Ms. Smith would have us turn our backs on. She scares us with out-of-context police reports, and hypothetical scenarios of downtown Ellensburg boarded up with bars on windows. The actual situation is far scarier — veterans and children freezing, starving, and dying at our doorsteps.
Ms. Smith’s offered solutions would only make the situation worse. Studies have shown that harsh police responses only increase poverty, criminality, and violence. (Yarborough, 2019). Conversely, what has been shown to be effective are to provide secure housing, integrate health care systems, and build career pathways. (U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, 2022). All things that HopeSource is doing.
Ellensburg is an extraordinarily welcoming community — that’s part of what drew my wife and I here eight years ago. It’s easy to be welcoming of people you like. People like you. But the true test of a welcoming community is how you respond to people who are not like you. People who are imperfect. People who need your help.
The most discouraging part of Ms. Smith’s letter is that she fails to acknowledge that the homeless members of our community are people. When you start talking about people not as people but as problems, it’s dangerous. It robs them of their dignity. We can solve problems — we have to care for people. I hope our welcoming community can come together to care for these people.
R. Shaffer Claridge
Ellensburg