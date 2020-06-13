This is in response to the letter of Pat Fischer. (Daily Record, June 9) Mrs. Fischer enumerates the members of her family, who served in the military. Some paid the supreme sacrifice which is something for anyone to cherish. What she fails to note is that the African Americans who fought in the same wars returned home to be spit on, told to go to the back of the bus, could not eat in the same restaurants as whites and many were lynched all for the color of their skin. She states "In 2016 (Colin) Kaepernick decided to hi-jack our flag and use it as a Civil Rights activist symbol. ... Why do you have to tear down the America WE built?"
I find her perception demoralizing. Why? Granted the looters and arsonists have hi-jacked the reason for peaceful protests. Colin Kaepernick four years ago was protesting white racism by kneeling during the national anthem during a San Francisco 49ers game. Mrs. Fischer's concerns more than anything else is a glaring example of the division in our country. She says nothing about Police Officer Derek Chauvin calmly with hand in his pocket, kneeling not with his knee on a football field but on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds.
How can she not notice or ignore the lack of feeling or compassion, the total indifference, regarding George Floyd at age 46 calling "Mama" or pleading "Please, please, I can't breathe" as he is being executed. She asks "Are we going to let them take OUR flag and make it a symbol of another time in America?" I sure hope so. Perhaps after our original sin of 400 years of racism we may become cognizant that this is at the core of the racial strife that is ripping apart our country.
Colin Kaepernick and many thousands of peaceful protesters want all Americans to be recipients of what is on the base of the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." We should be grateful and not punish Kaepernick for opposing police violence and white racists that in recent years have taken the lives of six high profile Americans. The NFL can begin by righting one wrong by giving Kaepernick his job back.