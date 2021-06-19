Day after day I come on the Daily Record looking to see the liberal Democrats who voted in Joe Biden brag about what a fine job Joe is doing. Yet I see nothing. Are they not extremely proud of the fact he promised to cure cancer and has shown great leadership and scientific information proving he is reaching his goal?
I also expected the liberals here in town to be bragging about Joe only letting 200,000 die WITH a vaccine available in less then his first 5 months in office. After all President Trump was so extremely awful and responsible for the loss of 400,000 without a vaccine available.
Is it because Joe is so wonderful that its OK to let 200,000 people die and never say a word about it. I mean why aren't you bragging that its only half of what died under Trump. Except Joe has completed his 200,000 mark in under five months so I guess he is doing much better if the race is to see how many he can let die in his first year.
Can you liberals even remember when you ranted and raved about Putin had something on Trump and was going to blackmail him if he got elected? Remember that day after day on your favorite media outlets? Well guess who got blackmailed Joe Biden his son Hunter Biden is deeply involved in Russia actions and Joe jumped in and cancelled our pipeline to cut exports to Europe and then approve Putin's pipeline to sell oil to European countries. Joe was blackmailed but not a peep out of the angry ugly Trump haters.
So now let's get down to a fact I assume 90% of you liberals do not own up to. If you checked the box for Biden in 2020 you are responsible for the million illegals that have walked into America demanding they become citizens. I didn't vote for Joe so I and my fellow Republicans hold no responsibility to the influx of illegals. And, oh my gosh, the kids they throw over the wall. They belong to you liberal voters. too. See your vote has consequences.. We all blame Joe but in fact you folks right here in Ellensburg are as much if not more responsible for what's happening in America then Joe is. Don't try to duck and hide we know who you are and how you voted.