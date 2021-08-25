June 13th 2021 Joe Biden made this statement.. America is Back!
So He made a similar comment five days ago.
I guess in the liberal world of voters here in Ellensburg you got exactly what you wanted. You checked the box by Joe Biden's name on your ballot and because you did that you seated Biden as POTUS.
Since you seated Joe 226 million people have died of COVID even tho Joe was given two vaccines when he entered office and a third came days later.
Because you liberals are responsible for seating Joe that also makes you responsible for 226 million COVID deaths.
Joe came into office with an America that was energy independent. Twenty-four hours later Russia had a pipeline and America didn't. Our gas was at $2.46 a gallon on that day. Today its up around $3.20 a gallon national average. One can only assume you Liberals here in Ellensburg favor Russia pipelines and love the higher prices of fuel here in America.
When Trump left office our southern border was seeing some of the lowest infiltration numbers in history and our border had a wall with more being built.. Biden shut that down. Opened the borders and turned the mob loose to infiltrate America.. The only reason I can see for liberals to be so supportive of this measure is the drugs and sex trafficking coming into the country. You seated Joe and you knew he was against any kind of laws or rules for the southern border. You support the fact its now hardly even protected as 12 agents in the Del Rio area are responsible for 225 miles of open land on a 24 hour basis. Fentanyl is the drug of choice flowing freely across the border. Watch the over dose rates climb. But you liberals voted for it so I guess it's what you want..
Now we see him stranding Americans in a war zone. People are being beat and killed or kidnapped and held from reaching the only airport we still control. I guess this fits into why you liberals supported Joe Biden After all you stood by Obama and Biden when they did the same thing in Bengazhi and left our people to die. If you thought that was OK then I guess I know why you checked the Box for Biden.
Yup, liberals America is Back Just as you wanted. Enjoy!