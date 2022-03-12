(The following is a message I sent to Ellensburg School District Superintendent Haberer and all ESD Board members.)
"Misinformation" abounds throughout our world. We literally see the results of what happens when citizens do not have the ability, the skills, or the desire to be informed. Critical thinking is lacking. I am dismayed and frankly further dumbfounded that the ESD has decided to eliminate the two secondary librarian positions, especially in this day and age of rampant conspiracy theories, attempts to topple democratic governments, et al. If ever there is a time to have an informed citizenry it is now. Skilled and trained school librarians are crucial to learning. Trained and degreed school librarians instruct and assist students, staff and community members. A quality school librarian is more than a clerk and overseer of books and materials.
I would like to recommend that the ESD administration and all board members read the book; "Information Power", a well-respected book compiled by the ALA (American Library Association) This is a critical read for all educators. A school librarian plays a substantial role in the educational experience for students. Simply checking out books and dusting shelves is not the job. Teaching is the job. Good librarians teach, help students think critically and possess skills that are unique and specialized for a quality educational experience. To repeat an oft used ESD phrase I heard during the construction of Ida Nason Elementary; "Promises Made, Promises Kept". Yet, the promise to retain current educational programs if the levy passed has been abdicated.
As a citizen, I desire a response from a designated board member as to why and how this decision was made. I am heart sick over this decision. Bad move.
I encourage all parents, students and everyone in the community who value a quality, comprehensive high school curriculum, to please write, and/or attend a school board meeting and make yourselves heard. Our job is to have an informed citizenry that bolsters student learning. A strong school program recognizes a library as the "hub of the schoolhouse". We have much work to do.
Lee R. Bates
Lake Washington Senior High, retired librarian 2003, Ellensburg