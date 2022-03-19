...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin
of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon
and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
When you book a flight, how would you feel, hearing that, due to budget cuts, the newly graduated flight student and a fellow employee will be flying your aircraft? I am sure it will be fine.
Or you show up to have your knee replaced, but due to budget cuts, the nurse who has been assisting the doctor will be performing your surgery … don’t worry about it, the hospital administrator has assured you this is the only option, at this time.
When you go to the dentist, see an attorney, call for an electrician or plumber, see your cardiologist, hire a mechanic, plan to have a home built, give blood, I could go on and on, you expect a trained professional that you are paying to do a job, due to their expertise. How do you feel, as the consumer, to find out that their expertise isn’t available/valued, due to the budget cuts?
Teaching kids to read, have a love of books, is a vital part of learning. Books and reading are knowledge. Libraries, teachers and students go hand in hand! I know many of our dedicated teachers. They continue to teach, as the professionals that they are, even though they often feel unsupported and unappreciated.
Has the administration and school board forgotten that they are in the education business and educating our students is their main job? Have they forgotten that we, the taxpayers are the customer? What sacrifices are being made in the administration office, where new jobs seem to be easily added? Those same dollars could be used in the schools, serving our students! When Ms. Haberer is long gone, as is our current school board, this decision will be felt for years, by the students they are to be providing for and protecting.
Ms. Haberer, this will be your legacy, the one that didn’t fight for our librarians, libraries, books and education! I hope when you are ready to get your knee replaced, your nurse is competent!