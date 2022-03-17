On the cover page of the Ellensburg School District Board handbook is the John Dewey quote, “What the best and wisest parent wants for his own child, that must be what the community wants for all of its children.” This does not square with the district’s decision to get rid of secondary librarians starting next fall.
Parents want their children to have access to engaging, interesting and age-appropriate books and for them to receive instruction in finding unbiased sources of information. They want their children to have a place in school where they feel safe and accepted during the roller-coaster years of adolescence.
As a former teacher in the Ellensburg School District, I always felt the librarians provided more than just a book or a loaner laptop. Yes, Mr. Doughty and Ms. Day were there for book recommendations, but they also helped with research, writing, technology, and credit retrieval. They carefully curated an atmosphere where kids felt welcome to read, write, study, meet, and even learn advanced chess moves from local mentors.
Even more troubling is the way the decision was made and the attitude towards public opinion. The choice to ax the librarian’s positions was made without parent, student, teacher, or community input. The decision was announced at a public meeting in a defensive manner implying that school teachers are overpaid and with a speech about “the future of libraries” that felt hollow. The outpouring of public comments — all supporting librarians — felt about as impactful as negotiating with Russia. It seems the district’s mind is made up.
Why not at least meet halfway, and offer the librarians part-time work in the library, with perhaps 40% of their work day spent teaching other classes? Why not try a GoFundMe? This community is incredibly generous, but we were not given the opportunity to help.
Please join me in demanding “what the best and wisest parent wants for his own child”: to be treated with respect and to be consulted in decisions that have a long-standing impact on their future.