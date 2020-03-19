It was with a heavy heart we closed our library doors in light of our current COVID-19 pandemic. We realize the library is a vital part of the community as we serve various needs from literacy, access to information and entertainment, computers, programming and meeting space.
It is a temporary loss to our physical offerings, but we are still able to provide some services virtually and remotely. We have a variety of digital services available for library patrons that include downloadable books, newspapers and movies accessible with your library card. We will also be implementing a temporary library item order/pick up service during this time.
I will communicate to all our patrons as updates become available. I am committed to the health and well-being of Library/HH staff and our patrons. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work through this difficult time. Please be safe and take care.