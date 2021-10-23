Letter: Lillquist, Goodloe, Robles best qualified for City Council Mary Morgan Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Last Saturday I turned in my ballot, voting for Nancy Lilliquist, Barbara Robles and Nancy Goodloe. I support these citizens for City Council in Ellensburg because they have all had experience in working on commissions, boards, councils, etc. From what I can determine of their opponents, that doesn't seem to be an attribute they speak about. I was disappointed that many candidates for public office never responded to the possibility of being in the candidate forums...not OK.Barbara is running for the seat I am leaving, after 10 years of service to the community. I believe she will bring a voice to Ellensburg that is much needed, providing an opening into our sizable Hispanic and Latino community, as well as a connection to CWU. I would be pleased to have my position be filled by Barbara Robles who I believe will work hard to listen to all in our community, and to hear all, even when it is uncomfortable. I will miss the camaraderie I have felt with most of my fellow council members and many of you in the community I have had the opportunity to interact with over the past many years. It will be nice to be able to devote more time to my livelihood, as it has suffered during the last few years. Here's to a successful election and I look forward to seeing Ellensburg moving forward with new ideas and energy in the coming years.Mary MorganOutgoing City Council Position #3, Ellensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/GalleryMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeing Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter