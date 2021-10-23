Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Last Saturday I turned in my ballot, voting for Nancy Lilliquist, Barbara Robles and Nancy Goodloe. I support these citizens for City Council in Ellensburg because they have all had experience in working on commissions, boards, councils, etc. From what I can determine of their opponents, that doesn't seem to be an attribute they speak about. I was disappointed that many candidates for public office never responded to the possibility of being in the candidate forums...not OK.

Barbara is running for the seat I am leaving, after 10 years of service to the community. I believe she will bring a voice to Ellensburg that is much needed, providing an opening into our sizable Hispanic and Latino community, as well as a connection to CWU. I would be pleased to have my position be filled by Barbara Robles who I believe will work hard to listen to all in our community, and to hear all, even when it is uncomfortable.

I will miss the camaraderie I have felt with most of my fellow council members and many of you in the community I have had the opportunity to interact with over the past many years. It will be nice to be able to devote more time to my livelihood, as it has suffered during the last few years. Here's to a successful election and I look forward to seeing Ellensburg moving forward with new ideas and energy in the coming years.

Mary Morgan

Outgoing City Council Position #3, Ellensburg

