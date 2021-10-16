Letter: Listening to the sound track for our times Richard Gallagher Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I fell asleep the other night listening to Jackson Browne’s, "Lives in the Balance", on the radio. In my dream, I heard a CNN announcer reporting; “Climate change amounts to an undeclared, deeply unjust war against the global poor. Though they have emitted almost none of the heat trapping gases that have raised global temperatures to their highest levels in civilization’s history; it is the poor, especially in low-income countries in Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America-who suffer first and worst from an overheating planet.”Channel surfing in my imaginative state, I hear Buffalo Springfield’s "For what its Worth", on the music/news box. A Fox broadcaster tried to deny that, “In mid-July, virtually every news outlet in the Global North ignored a landmark meeting where leaders of low-income countries articulated their positions prior to the upcoming make-or-break United Nations COP26 Climate Summit in November. This V20 meeting-so named for the 20 countries that founded the Climate Vulnerable Forum in 2015-was hosted by Bangladesh in its capital city, Dhaka on July 8th. Heads of government or finance ministries from 48 climate vulnerable countries, inhabited by a combined 1.2 billion people, attended the Dhaka summit in person or online. David Malpass, the president of the World Bank Group; Antonio Gueterres, the U.N. Secretary General; John Kerry, Biden’s International Climate Envoy; and the heads of development banks in Asia and Africa, also attended.”Van Morrison’s "Sometimes we Cry", penetrated my semi-awareness while MSNBC was detailing; the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development claims to have given $79 billion in 2018 (the last year with reliable data). An analysis by the anti-poverty NGO Oxfam found that this figure is wildly inflated, based on dodgy definitions and accounting tricks; for example, 80 percent of the aid was given as loans and other non-grant instruments, not grants." As my not so fantasy world concluded with ABC News disclosing to us (the public) of the reality; "If the Climate Vulnerable Forum countries lack the means to choose a green-energy future over a brown-energy one; there is zero hope of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In that event, the rich and poor countries will suffer."Tracy Chapman's "Tell it like it is" entirely woke me up and I realized that "all of this amounts to news that could hardly be more urgent for people to hear, wherever they happen to live on this planet."Richard GallagherEllensburg 