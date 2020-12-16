The Kittitas County Democrats continue their attacks on businesses. It is not enough for businesses, especially the restaurant industry, to be struggling during the holiday season, the KCD wants to continue to kick them while they are down. Recent conversations speaks about local restaurant as:
“dummies and proof of myopic thinking"
“the food at 'said business' sucked anyways”
“people and businesses die due to narcist”
There are also those who are standing up for the people fighting for their livelihoods being attacked by professors at CWU:
“fringe group of people against common decency”
In the first five days of the recent shut down of restaurants and bars, liquor control received 130 calls of complaints with Kittitas County alone. If business owners want to know where these calls are coming from just look at the threads on the Kittitas County Democrat Discussion Group. They also have a Business Covid Compliance group where they claim it is only “positive” posts, but spends a large portion of time bashing businesses there as well. They can’t help themselves.
There is an attack on small businesses, not just from the government, but from members of this community as well.
Though I believe the previous Kittitas County head chair to be a diplomatic man who has no control over the hateful left wing of the local party the culture of the KCD will get worse with the newly elected head chair and co-chair persons. The head chair, whom resigned from her position at CWU for misuse of credit card charges that added up to $8,850, involved herself in character smearing of business owners in Kittitas County. The vice-chair person defended the EDA executive director’s use of vile language when referring to Republicans while she has a daughter who led the doxing of Whipsaw Brewing and spread slanderous lies about their character. Hold on to your hats Kittitas County Republicans and business owners who don’t agree with the shutdowns because the public shaming and smearing of those who disagree with you is only going to get worse.