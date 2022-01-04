Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

As a senior who was fully vaccinated, I had COVID-19 in early fall with mild flu-like symptoms.The county health department contacted me and gave excellent advice. They did not assert blame, were not in a panic, but totally professional in their approach. In the world of today with the big lie, anti vaxers , and anti maskers, they based their advice on science . It is heartening we have such a great health department that has our best interests in mind based upon science, not some narrow blind political agenda.

Chuck Reasons

Ellensburg

