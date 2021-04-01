I hike the Manastash Ridge often and look across the valley and think what have we wrought? There is always a thick layer of wood burning stove smoke combined with diesel fuel exhaust and field burning. It seems to hang thickest where diesel trucks crawl up the incline and out of the valley on their way to Yakima or the Tri-Cities.
If you were an asthmatic you would not want to move here. If you’re not asthmatic, you might become so if you moved here. The city of Ellensburg Comprehensive Plan adopted by city council in 2017 says that especially during winters, readings from the Washington State Department of Ecology monitoring station in Ellensburg reports one of the highest levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the state.
According to a 2014 Kittitas County Air Quality Survey, for the past several years, Ellensburg’s number of days with unhealthy fine particle pollution levels has risen. According to the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards Review, Kittitas County is a high-risk community that is in danger of violating the federal air quality standards. The statement goes on to say that if the trend continues and obviously it has, Kittitas County could become an area of non-attainment which would result in costly and demanding federal interventions.
Since 2017 we have ignored these reports and instead added more diesel exhaust and a new diesel truck stop on the west interchange, and more air traffic flying low over our residences. If you hike the ridge later in the day, the quiet and bird song is broken by the sound of low-flying aircraft. Working around bees, I noted the bees became more aggressive when an airplane passed overhead.
We have no idea and mostly care less about how it effects wildlife or apparently our lungs and our health since these warnings and statements were mostly ignored by both city and county officials, with Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright receiving huge donations from the trucking industry during his election campaign. Much of what I quoted here can be found on pages 136-137 of the City Plan. Campaign contributions are public records.
Ask me again why I don’t trust the people running the show here, and all I can say is look around, take notes, do some research. It’s right in front of you, and in your lungs too.