I am most grateful to Gov. Jay Inslee for his most responsible executive leadership as we cope with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. I received a letter dated Feb. 3, 2020 from the City of Ellensburg Community Development Department pertaining to "the proposed new construction of an elementary School and Cora Street extension. ... The Cora Street extension will provide primary access to the new school, extending north over the Palouse to Cascade Trail." This morning as I went for my daily two-mile walk along the trail, I noticed the laying of gravel just south of the trail and west of Cora Street. I am told this will be for construction equipment.
The area north of the trail is a swamp and there is standing water now and has been there all winter and is not due to irrigation water. I am told the school board purchased the land because it was cheap. Of course it was, it is a swamp. It is glaringly irresponsible and totally unacceptable to build a school in a flood plain, and not only from a financial perspective. My home owner taxes have gone up by 10% this year. I can accept this as I have grandchildren attending Lincoln Elementary School. This is feasible. The proposed construction of a second new school north of the trail is totally unacceptable and glaringly irresponsible.
Neighbors tell me that the decision has already been made and we have no recourse. Perhaps board members need to be recalled and held responsible for this boondoggle now and not wait until the time of what is bound to be huge overrides in the current construction budget both for the school and the Cora Street Extension. Perhaps informing the public is my only recourse. So be it.