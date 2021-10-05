Letter: Looking deeper into the COVID-19 numbers By Julie Ray Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I’m grateful for willingness to discuss important issues. I would like to continue one discussion if I may.I suggested valuable lessons could be learned from New Zealand’s success in containing the spread of COVID-19. Pat attributed it to New Zealand being an island country with only 5 million citizens and five international airports and therefore better able to isolate and regulate. Pat has a point. But I don’t think those were the only reasons for their success or similar nations would have had similar results. Results vary greatly between nations. We need to look closer.Attempting to study Pat’s theory I made a spreadsheet comparing the death rates, infection rates, recovery rates, population, and number of international airports for the island nations of New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom, nations with a small number of international airports and varying sizes of populations and compared them to the USA. I wish there was room for you to see the table because there is a lot more to be learned from it than my allotted 400 words. I don’t think the paper has room to print it though, which is too bad. You could double check my work more easily if they could. The U.K., consisting of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, has a population of 66.65 million, 15 international airports and per capita COVID death rate of 1 in 490, slightly better than our country’s and the highest of the four other island nations I compared. That's 15 times the death rate of densely populated Japan which has 126 million people, more than 1/3 the population of USA squeezed into 146,000 square miles (twice the size of Washington state), five international airports and a death rate of 1 in 7,207. Australia has 25 million people, 13 international airports and 1 in 20,191 lost to COVID while New Zealand, 5 million people, has a miraculous mere 1 in 200,000 lost. In the world, 1 in 1,687 which is a total of 4,757,625 people have reportedly died from COVID though I wonder if all places have the wherewithal to keep accurate records. The likelihood in our country of dying if contracting COVID was 1 in 62 where in New Zealand it was 1 in 158, in Japan 1 in 97 and Australia 1 in 80.I wish I had time to study all the factors.Julie RayEllensburg 