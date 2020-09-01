Sunday’s (Aug. 30) Yakima Herald had an article about a rally people in Selah to put on to “Back the Blue.” I think it very unfortunate that the issue is being cast as a person supports law enforcement or supports Black Lives Matter.
Describing the issue that way seems to leave out the possibility of a person supporting law enforcement and Black Lives Matter. I am a Democrat and have complete faith in our local law enforcement. While I don’t know them all, I think we have the best sheriff in the state and I strongly support Sheriff Clay Myers’ campaign to continue as sheriff. I know Sheriff Myers to be a compassionate and empathetic leader who has served the county very well in his positions as undersheriff and Sheriff. I urge you to vote for him.
But back to my first point. The issues around Black Lives Matter and law enforcement are leading to more violence and strife. Right now, there is no evident plan to effectively tackle these issues. I want a leader that can work on seemingly contradictory issues at the same time. In this case, I am looking for someone that can support police and law enforcement in a way that honors the necessary job that they do and at the same time, works for necessary police reform as there are numerous examples of where reform is needed.
I want a leader that can also fully understand the inequity that exists between the races and works to diligently address that inequity. At the same time, that leader will work to reduce the violence and destruction that we have sadly seen over the past few months. I want a leader that can effectively tackle each of these points. I do not believe that President Trump is capable of accomplishing this. For that one reason (along with many others), I believe he needs to be defeated in November.