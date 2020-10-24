More postal questions! It was nice to see an article with some (general) information regarding our dismal local post office issues. In the article from 10/21 we heard from an understandably anonymous employee with plenty to say. We heard from a concerned citizen. We even heard from the Yakima union president. Why nothing from our local post master? 7 more clerks are needed. 10-12 rural relief carriers needed. Is that just the opinion of the employee, or are those jobs posted somewhere and people are being actively interviewed? It would be nice to get an update on a local level. Also, a little "truth in advertising" would be helpful. One tracking notice I received said an attempt to deliver a package was made at 9:31am. Our delivery person is hard-pressed to get down our road by 11am. Another notice said there was an attempt to deliver a package was at 7:01pm. Here? In Ellensburg? Not in the 15 years I've lived here have I ever seen a mail carrier out that late. Needless to say, my package was not delivered that night, or the next day, nor was there a pick-up slip in our box. I requested a rescheduled delivery on-line, but if packages aren't being delivered at all, who's to say when I may actually see it?
Answers, please, and thank you!