For the past few years, how many I do not remember, I have been providing free monthly transportation to provide low-cost spay/neuter for twenty feral, and owned cats at the Feral Cat Spay Neuter Project (FCSNP) in Lynnwood. For those of you who know me, I put 110% of myself into organizing and coordinating these transports to ensure that the owners/caretakers know what is required of them, that the cats are delivered to and from the clinic in a safe manner while adhering to the FCSNP requirements for their services to each cat.
The joy is gone. I work a full-time job which does not allow me the free time it takes to spend taking email reservations, replying with confirmation emails and making certain people have all of the information they need to have their cats ready for transport day. In addition, following up to ensure all the appointments I have reserved are filled on clinic day.
My biggest regret in all of this is that I feel I am letting Kittitas County Friends of Animals (KCFOA) and my community down. Trap Neuter Return (TNR), fostering and transporting to clinic have been a huge part of my life for the past eight years. It is time for others to get involved.
KCFOA has a great group of core volunteers who already do so much in these areas, I don't wish to see them take on more because I am scaling back. I wish to see more people in our community get involved. I envision a group of two, three or more people who can work together and have the time to organize and coordinate this transport so that it can continue.
I am willing to share what I have worked to develop over the years to make this a reality.